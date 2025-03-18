Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez: If we don’t get top four the whole squad will be disappointed

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has spoken about how the whole team need to focus if they are going to end this season as a Champions League qualified team.

Following a frustrating 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend, manager Enzo Maresca came close to securing a point on multiple occasions throughout the match. After the conclusion of the March international break, the Blues will enter yet another London derby, this time facing Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sanchez spoke to the club website about how the whole squad needs to lock in if they are going to finish the season in the top four which is perhaps the most contested area of the Premier League table at the moment with several sides separated by just a few points.

“We were talking in the changing room (after the game) and we know there are nine games left now,’ Sanchez explained after full-time.

“We know we lost and we need to take that home, but we need to keep improving and trying to do our best to get hopefully as many points as we can.

“We are going to go the max in every game, and hopefully win every game. If we don’t get top four, myself and everyone in the team will be very disappointed.”

Chelsea sit fourth in the table but a loss against Spurs could mean they drop down to eighth place if results do not go their way. Sanchez believes his side could have taken a share of the spoils against the Gunners and praised his side’s performance which was impressive despite the end result.

“We are disappointed because we felt we deserved more. We felt we played a really good game but if I have to say something, maybe in the first 20 minutes we could have been a bit more on it. That’s the only thing, but I feel sorry for the boys because they played really well.

“We knew the game plan and that’s what we followed. Sometimes in the game things change so you have to stay focused and change things, but the game plan was clear and I think we did well. The chances didn’t come, that’s the only thing.

“Being down 1-0, it’s important to make saves because if you go down 2-0 then it’s difficult to come back. For me personally, it’s about staying focused, staying in the game, and helping the team.”