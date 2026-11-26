Real Madrid dominate the Team of the Round after their 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, while Liverpool and Como players also feature several times.

Check out the full team for Matchday 5, selected using Flashscore's player-rating system:

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Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Alisson (Liverpool) 8.8

It is not often that a goalkeeper provides an assist. Alisson managed that feat in impressive fashion against Club Brugge.

He picked out his striker Alexander Isak with a pinpoint long ball, sending it beyond almost the entire Belgian defence. Isak only had to beat one defender before making it 3-0 for Liverpool.

Alisson also excelled at his primary task, saving all five shots on target and keeping a clean sheet.

Alisson's performance vs Club Brugge Flashscore

Defence

Angel Ortiz (Real Betis) 9.0

He won the ball on the right, 30 metres from the byline, then drove forward to the end line and delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post. Cucho Hernandez converted to put Betis ahead and set them on their way to victory over Bratislava.

Ortiz had complete control of his flank. He provided the assist for the opening goal and created further chances with his runs. It was an outstanding all-round performance from the defender.

Fede Valverde (Real Madrid) 9.0

He sparked the spectacular comeback against PSV Eindhoven. Real Madrid had gone into half-time 1-0 down to Peter Bosz's side before Mourinho made three substitutions and Los Blancos came to life. Shortly after the break, Valverde levelled with a fierce low strike from the edge of the box that flew into the near corner.

He was Real's best player at the back, making several crucial interventions before the break when Madrid looked disorganised. He won a decisive duel as the last man and regained possession from the opposition nine times.

Jacobo Ramon (Como) 9.1

The perfect game for a centre-back? Ideally, it would feature a clean sheet, a high duel-winning rate and plenty of influence in the build-up. That would probably be a central defender's answer to the question.

Ramon produced exactly that kind of performance in Como's narrow 1-0 win over AEK Athens. He won 80% of his duels, helped his team keep a clean sheet and completed 97% of his passes.

Ramon's display vs AEK Athens Flashscore

David Raum (RB Leipzig) 8.7

When RB Leipzig are awarded a free-kick, there is usually only one obvious candidate to take it: Raum. That was the case in the Saxony side's 3-1 win over RC Lens. After six minutes, the left-footer stepped up and, instead of curling the free-kick from 25 metres on the right over the wall and into the far corner as expected, aimed around the wall and towards the goalkeeper's corner.

The ball took a slight deflection on its way into the net and paved the way for a comfortable Leipzig victory. Everything went through the left-back, who had the most touches on the pitch with 106. His attacking drive also created another big chance.

Midfield

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) 8.8

He controlled the ball with his left, juggled it once more in the air with his right and then unleashed a strike with his stronger foot. From 24 metres, Bellingham found the inside of the right post perfectly. He scored a stunning goal against PSV Eindhoven to completely turn the game in Real Madrid's favour.

He also set up Vinicius Jr.'s 5-1 goal with a deft chip over the opposition defence, adding an assist to his tally. The Bernabeu celebrated Bellingham's outstanding display with chants.

Pablo Rosario (Porto) 9.1

Rosario effectively won the game for Porto against Feyenoord Rotterdam. Not because he scored the goal in the 1-0 win, but because he literally held things together at the back.

He made 10 clearances, including one off the goal line, blocked shots, threw himself into duels and even created a big chance at the other end. At the final whistle, he was deservedly named Man of the Match.

Luis Milla (Como) 8.7

Martin Baturina received the ball on the edge of the box and laid it off perfectly for Luis Milla. Milla took a touch to set himself before curling a beautiful right-footed shot into the top-right corner from 22 metres. It proved to be the only goal of the evening and gave Como their fourth win in five games.

Milla also put in a strong performance overall. He won 75% of his duels and completed almost every pass to a team-mate. He also made six impressive ball recoveries.

Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig) 9.1

Nusa continues to shine for Leipzig this season, with the Norwegian winger scoring a crucial brace against Lens on Tuesday evening to move up to nine goals for the campaign.

Both finishes were clinical strikes in the box, while he also completed 78% of his passes in the final third and made 10 progressive carries in a superb attacking display for the German side.

Nusa's performance vs Lens Flashscore

Attack

Alexander Isak (Liverpool) 9.3

Early in the game, he converted Dominik Szoboszlai's cutback to put the Reds ahead after a mistake in the build-up by Yann Sommer. "He is in top form," his coach said of the Swede after the match.

Isak could have added an assist after an hour, but Szoboszlai missed from a free position in front of Sommer after the striker had laid the ball off perfectly.

Ten minutes from time, Isak did get his second goal involvement. After latching onto a long ball from Alisson, he used his strength to beat his marker before keeping his cool in front of goal and lifting the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 to the Reds.

Isak's display vs Club Brugge Flashscore

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 9.7

There is no Real Madrid masterclass without a top-class performance from Mbappe. The Frenchman had been ineffective in the first half, but he was involved in almost all of Madrid's attacks after the break. He set up Bellingham's 2-1 goal with a perfect outside-of-the-foot lay-off, then ruthlessly punished a mistake in Eindhoven's defence after a pass from Arda Guler, firing into the top-left corner.

But he was not finished yet. In the 84th minute, Brahim Diaz sent him through, and Mbappe left Eindhoven goalkeeper Kovar on the floor with a stepover before scoring to make it 4-1.