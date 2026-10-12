Belgium's ambitous and well-run Club Brugge ready to face Inter in Champions League

The Belgian club, home to former Inter great Yann Sommer and Italian-German forward Nicolo Tresoldi, is the embodiment of a sustainable project. Now it is looking to prove it can compete at the highest level beyond its homeland

The magic of Bruges' canals and Flemish Gothic architecture makes the city one of Europe's most romantic destinations. Now a fashionable tourist hotspot, Belgium's city closest to the sea is enjoying a fresh breeze embodied by Club Brugge, one of the most modern clubs in today's game. Over the past decade, as international tourism in the city has grown, so too has the club's profile. It is 80% owned by Belgian businessman Bart Verhaeghe, one of the few to resist the influx of North American holding companies.

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Set to face Inter in the Champions League, the Blauw en Zwart are competing in Europe's top club competition for a second consecutive season and have earned a reputation as the wildcard.

Clearly superior to almost all of their domestic rivals, with the exception of Union Saint-Gilloise, the team coached by Ivan Leko at least want to match last season's achievement, when they reached the knockout play-offs after the initial League Phase. Their success is built on excellent work at grassroots level. The results have been impressive, as shown by the seven domestic titles won over the past 10 years.

Brugge's position in the Jupiler League table Flashscore

Trading Players

The summer sale of Greek winger Chrīstos Tzolīs to Arsenal for €40 million is just the latest in a long line of major deals for the Belgian club, whose European scouting operation is one of the best when it comes to discovering players approaching adulthood.

The aim is to identify talents around the age of 16 with significant potential. Signed from PAOK for €6 million in the summer of 2024, the winger, now with the Gunners, has confirmed the quality of Brugge's scouting network.

In the summer of 2025, it was the turn of Ardon Jashari, who had also been signed from Lucerne for €6 million in the summer of 2024 before being sold to Milan for as much as €35 million. That came after a lengthy negotiation for the 2024/25 Jupiler League Player of the Season. Antonio Nusa, now at Leipzig, was signed from Norwegian club Stabæk at the age of 16 for €1.5 million, before later being sold to the German club for €22 million. Now second in the Jupiler League, one point behind surprise leaders Genk, Leko's side are looking to bounce back in Europe after their first home defeat against Aston Villa.

Impress and grow

That will include Nicolo Tresoldi at San Siro, a player who had attracted interest from several major Premier League and Serie A clubs. His decision to stay showed that Bruges are determined not only to sell but also to compete.

The Italian-German striker, who has yet to decide whether to represent Germany or Italy, will be reunited with his friend Aleksandar Stankovic, with whom he developed a strong bond at Brugge. He will also experience an atmosphere he has always dreamed of enjoying in a Milan shirt, the club he supports.

Yann Sommer, a former player of both clubs, is one of the few exceptions to the Belgian club's policy. In an unusual move, the club chose an experienced player rather than a youngster to protect its goal.

With the right blend of experience and players for the future and present, the Belgian black-and-blues will face their more illustrious Italian counterparts. The aim is to continue growing on the continental stage, building on work that is also reflected in their facilities, which are among the most advanced in Belgium.

Club Brugge's upcoming matches Flashscore

The training complex known as Alheembouw Basecamp, built in 2019, is recognised as the most modern in the country. Geographically, it directly rivals the facilities of top Dutch clubs such as Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. Now only the final leap remains: impressing in Europe and continuing to grow.

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