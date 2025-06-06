Chalobah on his loan at Palace: It was about getting games and showing my quality...

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has opened up about his loan at Crystal Palace last season which he says was about showing his quality.

The Chelsea centre-back is hoping to make his England debut against Andorra on Saturday after being named in the squad last month by manager Thomas Tuchel who was clearly impressed by his loan spell with the Eagles last season. The 25-year-old trained in a separate group early in the season after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Enzo Maresca in what must have been a very frustrating time before his loan away from the side.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, he opened up on his spell in South London and how he is grateful for his time at the club who allowed him to show his worth to both Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Maresca who relied him in defense.

“I didn't see it as a negative or a bad thing,” he explained. “I just took it in my stride as a positive, got my head down, and focused on what I could do, wherever I went to. It’s part of football, it’s part of life. Sometimes you're gonna have things out of your control.”

"It wasn't necessarily a point to prove because I've been at Chelsea the last three years and played in the Champions League and Premier League.

"For me it was about getting games and showing my quality.It was important for me to show what I can do in every game and every training session. Coming back, knowing the team and the manager, I slotted in easily and wanted to show the level I can get to."

He went on to play 13 Premier League matches upon his return once the Blues suffered a number of defensive injuries and helped the side back to the Champions League as well as the Conference League trophy. Asked about Tuchel, he revealed how tough he is to work under which is always great for a national side.

"He’s a very tough manager. That’s what us players need going into a World Cup next year. It’s a very good approach.

"He wants to win. You’ve seen that at Chelsea. He’s a winner and he wants to bring that same winning culture here."