Celtic stun RB Leipzig to produce emphatic Champions League win

A first-half brace from Nicolas Kuhn (24) helped Celtic register their first successive home victories in the UEFA Champions League since 2007, following a 3-1 success over RB Leipzig.

In the wake of finding the net 11 times without a response at the opposite end of the field in their last four matches, the hosts again flew out of the traps in front of sold-out Celtic Park, as only a plethora of last-ditch blocks denied the Scottish champions the game’s opening goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Against the run of attacking play, the deadlock was broken at the opposite end in the 23rd minute, as Cameron Carter-Vickers’ inadvertent header back across his six-yard area allowed Leipzig midfielder Christoph Baumgartner to head home beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Leipzig captain Willi Orban should have led by example and doubled his side’s lead not long after, but despite outmuscling Carter-Vickers in the area he could only plant his header millimetres the wrong side of the post.

Orban’s missed opportunity ruthlessly came back to bite Leipzig in the 35th minute with former academy prospect, Kuhn, levelling it for Celtic with a stunning strike from outside the area via the post.

In the mood to impress, Kühn then put it on a plate for Daizen Maeda to turn the match on its head, but the Japanese international inexplicably misfired his one-on-one strike over the top of the crossbar.

Nonetheless, Brendan Rogers’ side did head back to the dressing room for half-time with the lead, as man-of-the-match Kuhn fired Greg Taylor’s centre home from close range with the last kick of the half.

On a course to remain unbeaten at home throughout 2024 across all competitions, Celtic should have their third soon after the restart, however, on this occasion, Kuhn misfired his chance of taking the ball home into the stands.

Leipzig then needed Peter Gulacsi to be at his best to deny Reo Hatate’s effort from nestling into the corner and Auston Trusty from close range.

Despite that, Leipzig’s number one failed to cover himself in glory moments later as his failure to keep hold of Alistair Johnston’s cross left Hatate with the simple task of slotting the ball over the goalline, and in turn securing all three points.

The victory sees Celtic move onto seven points – from a possible 12 – of the newly-formatted 2024/25 UCL phase, as Rogers' side remain in a positive position to progress to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, another defeat on the continent leaves Leipzig with the unwanted honour of becoming only the third-ever German club to lose all of their four opening matches at the top table of European club football.

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.