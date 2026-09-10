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Benjamin Sesko hails Man United's 'perfect' Champions League return

Benjamin Sesko hails Man United's 'perfect' Champions League return
Benjamin Sesko hails Man United's 'perfect' Champions League returnREUTERS

Man United forward Benjamin Sesko was delighted with his side's 'perfect' return to the Champions League.

The three-time winners returned to the Champions League for the first time since 2023-24 with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sabah.

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Goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez ensured the three points remained at Old Trafford.

It also marked Sesko’s first start of the season. The 23-year-old missed all of United’s pre-season with an injury but has made a quick start with two goals in his four games.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the win, Sesko hailed it as 'perfect for everyone'.

“I think it was perfect for everyone, especially our fans. It means a lot to them, especially when they see so many goals," he said.

“I think it was great for us in general to give us more motivation for the upcoming games."

On his goal: “I saw him rushing out, and it was a great opportunity to take the ball away from him to make the goal a little bit easier. Of course, I’m happy with my goal.”

On multiple goal scorers tonight: “I think it’s important that everyone can score a goal. I hope for many games for that.”

On if tonight's result creates confidence for the weekend: “Definitely. I think the confidence boost is definitely big. It’s important to recover good and focus on the derby."

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Champions LeagueBenjamin SeskoManchester UnitedSabah

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