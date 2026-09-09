Bryan Mbeumo: Champions League chance is reward for seizing Man United chance

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo is relishing the chance to prove himself in the UEFA Champions League for the first time this season.

The Cameroon international scored 11 Premier League goals in his debut campaign at Old Trafford last season, after making the move from Brentford, and United's third place finish meant UCL qualification for the first time since 2023/24.

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Mbeumo has already notched two goals so far in 2026/27 and the former Bees attacker believes this opportunity is reward for his nomadic path to the top.

"Obviously it's a big step for me coming from Ligue 1 in France to such a big club and now playing the Champions League is a massive reward for me and I'm really looking forward to it.

"In my head, I saw a bit like the team and the players and I knew I could have good connections with the guys here. Also, I received some messages from the players before I came and was really convinced we could achieve something good.

"I'm used to playing in a few positions in attack, even in my first season back at Troyes, I was playing right, left, central. Obviously, I've got preferences, like I wouldn't say key positions on the field, but I can have them rather when I play centrally or wide, so doesn't really matter.

"As long as I can play and perform for the team, I'm happy."