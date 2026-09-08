Africans Abroad: Sinayoko hits treble as Diao and Aubameyang shine

Lassine Sinayoko scored a hat-trick as Paris FC secured a 3-2 victory over Marseille on Sunday

It was a highly productive weekend for African stars across Europe’s top five leagues, even if their fortunes varied.

England

Bryan Mbeumo produced a moment of individual brilliance, but Manchester United were denied victory as Everton snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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The Cameroon international was a constant threat and opened the scoring just 61 seconds after half-time. After receiving the ball on the right, he cut inside, rode two challenges and curled an inch-perfect 18-yard effort into the bottom corner.

The Red Devils had dominated much of the opening period, with Mbeumo earlier involved in a promising move when Luke Shaw’s cross found him at the far post. His cushioned header set up Bruno Fernandes, who struck the crossbar with a volley.

Everton responded through Tyrique George seven minutes from time before Benjamin Sesko headed United back in front in the 88th minute.

However, Ainsley Maitland-Niles completed a remarkable debut by curling home a 96th-minute equaliser, extending Everton’s unbeaten start to four matches.

Italy

Assane Diao scored twice as Como maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Senegalese forward played a decisive role after the hosts unexpectedly took the lead through Milutin Osmajic, who finished Lorenzo Colombo’s cutback just before the 20-minute mark.

Como responded quickly, with Martin Baturina drilling a low effort into the far corner to restore parity.

Diao then completed the turnaround, capitalising on a mistake from goalkeeper Justin Bijlow to put Como ahead. His controlled volley squeezed underneath the goalkeeper, sparking celebrations from head coach Cesc Fabregas on the touchline.

Assane Diao in action Hakobyan/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Nico Paz added a third before half-time as the visitors established a commanding advantage. After the break, Como managed the game effectively while still creating chances.

Diao eventually sealed his brace in the 78th minute, calmly slotting into the far corner after substitute Moise Kean’s assist.

Germany

Algeria international Ibrahim Maza capped a dominant performance with a superb goal as Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin at the BayArena.

Leverkusen made a blistering start, taking the lead after just 41 seconds through Equi Fernandez before Facundo Medina doubled their advantage with a header.

Patrik Schick then added a third shortly after the restart, leaving Union struggling to respond.

Maza completed the rout in the 60th minute, combining brilliantly with Schick before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike high into the net from the edge of the box, putting the finishing touch on an emphatic victory.

Serhou Guirassy ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Pressefoto Rudel/Nico Bauhof

Elsewhere, Serhou Guirassy sparked Borussia Dortmund’s remarkable comeback as his goal and assist helped secure a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim.

The Black and Yellow appeared destined for defeat after the hosts established a commanding two-goal lead through Leon Avdullahu and Tim Lemperle.

However, Guinea international Guirassy gave the visitors renewed hope on the hour mark, producing a composed dinked finish after Waldemar Anton won possession and picked him out inside the box.

The striker then turned provider moments later, brilliantly slipping a pass through to substitute Fabio Silva, who fired home a superb angled finish to level the contest.

Dortmund completed the turnaround with three minutes remaining when Albian Hajdari inadvertently turned Ethan Nwaneri’s cross into his own net.

Spain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe were central figures as Deportivo A Coruna twice came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-2 in a thrilling LaLiga contest.

Ivory Coast star Pepe opened the scoring after 19 minutes, capitalising on hesitant goalkeeping from Leo Roman before lifting a composed left-footed finish into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

Gabon legend Aubameyang then made his influence count, turning provider for Lusimi Cruz, whose clinical half-volley levelled the contest shortly before half-time.

The Yellow Submarine regained the lead through an unfortunate Adama Traore own goal, but Deportivo responded almost immediately.

Aubameyang played a key role again, setting up substitute Zakaria Eddahchouri for the equaliser before completing the turnaround himself in the 89th minute. He pounced on a loose pass, raced through and fired a powerful right-footed strike past Luiz Junior.

The goal extended Aubameyang’s scoring run to four consecutive LaLiga games and lifted Deportivo into the top four.

France

Kamory Doumbia starred with a decisive brace as Brest secured their first Ligue 1 victory of the season, beating 10-man Le Havre 2-1 at Stade Oceane.

The Malian opened the scoring after 10 minutes, calmly converting from the penalty spot after Ludovic Ajorque was brought down by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

Brest’s task became easier before half-time when Le Havre’s Junior Mwanga was sent off for pulling down Mama Balde as the last man.

The midfielder struck again six minutes after the restart, arriving perfectly inside the box to meet Balde’s pass and slot home from close range.

Rayan Fofana pulled one back from the penalty spot, but Doumbia’s double proved enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

In another fixture, Adil Bourabaa and Elye Wahi were on target as Nice and Le Mans played out a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Riviera, leaving both sides still searching for their first Ligue 1 win.

Bourabaa stunned the hosts in the 13th minute, producing a spectacular 25-yard strike that flew into the far corner to give Le Mans an early advantage.

Nice responded with increasing pressure and eventually levelled shortly before half-time. Sofiane Diop sent Wahi through on goal, with the forward showing excellent composure to round Ewan Hatfout before finishing from a tight angle for his first goal of the season.

Lassine Sinayoko scored a hat-trick as Paris FC secured a historic 3-2 victory over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

The Mali international needed just 25 seconds to open the scoring, sliding home Luca Koleosho’s inviting cross with the fastest Ligue 1 goal in more than two years.

He restored Paris FC’s lead in the 19th minute, rising highest to meet Pablo Pagis' dangerous delivery before his header took a deflection and found the net.

After Marseille twice fought back through Amine Gouiri, Sinayoko completed his treble from the penalty spot late on, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way after VAR awarded a handball.