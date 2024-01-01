Bologna chief Claudio Fenucci welcomes their Champions League draw

Bologna chief Claudio Fenucci says they're happy with their Champions League draw.

It marks a first ever entry into the competition for the Serie A club this century.

Fenucci said, "It's already a great satisfaction to be here, we're back in the Champions League after 60 years. It's a new fact, which we're experiencing with emotion. We have four very complicated away games ahead of us, but we knew it would be tough and so it will be.

"In total there will be eight difficult games to play, with the opponents being of a very high standard. 8 points to advance? It's true that on paper we can do well in the four home games, but we'll have to think game by game.

"We have the strength of a coach like Vincenzo Italiano, who has been used to managing three matches a week for years now. We'll experience the Champions League with emotion, participation, commitment and the desire to show that we can do well."

Bologna's opponents:

Borussia Dortmund (home), Liverpool (away), Shakhtar (home), Benfica (away), Lille (home), Sporting CP (away), Monaco (home), Aston Villa (away)