Boban: Inzaghi tactics proved right for Inter Milan win at Young Boys

Former AC Milan chief Zvonimir Boban was impressed by coach Simone Inzaghi's tactics for Inter Milan's Champions League win at Young Boys.

Marcus Thuram jumped from the bench to score in injury-time for the 1-0 victory.

Boban later told Sky Italia: "In the end Inzaghi was right because he won... He brought on players who made the difference, the level of quality has changed with all due respect to those who played before.

"A serious match, even if Inter put less passion into it than usual.

"Inter suffered a lot, but given the team that took to the field and the 3 points brought home, with the starters rested, I think the strategy paid off. Even with a 0-0 the judgments would have been different."