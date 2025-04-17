Bellingham sends message to fans: Real Madrid will be back, Sorry Madridistas!

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has sent a message to fans after their disappointing loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli completed victories in both legs for the Gunners in what was a shocking 5-1 win on aggregate. Madrid were one of the favourites to lift their 16th title but failed to compete tactically with the North London side who seemed to have them figured out.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bellingham, who is often a leader at the La Liga side despite his age took to social media to apologize to fans who would never of thought of being knocked out of the quarter-finals at the start of the season.

"Simply didn’t live up to the expectations of this club in either of the games. Sorry Madridistas, we understand how much these nights and this competition means to you. There’s still opportunities to save this season but it’s only possible by staying together. Real Madrid will be back!"

The 21-year-old midfielder was seen muttering in Bukayo Saka's ear to put him off when Arsenal were awarded an early penalty but his mind games did not work on his England teammate who opened the scoring in the second half. Madrid will now look towards the Copa del Rey final as well as the title race which is coming down to the wire this season against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.