Harry Kane set for new contract talks with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is set for talks with Bayern Munich to extend his contract with the German Champions.

The England captain's current deal expires next summer, and Bayern are keen for Kane to stay, as per the BBC.

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The 32-year-old is aware that Bayern want him to stay, and will continue talks with the club in the coming weeks.

Kane joined Bayern from Spurs in 2023 in a reported £86 million deal, and has lifted two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

The striker has attracted interest from several top clubs around Europe, including Barcelona who have had a long-standing interest in Kane.

He has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, but for now, Kane wants to stay in Europe and compete for titles.