Barcelona wing-back Balde: Who coaches Atalanta?!

Barcelona wing-back Alejandro Balde admits he doesn't know who Gian Piero Gasperini is.

Barca and Balde meet Atalanta in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday night.

He said at his media preview: "They're a great team, they're having a great league.

"They won the Europa League last year and it's going to be a tough game. I didn't know who the coach was... I had no idea... I guess they're doing well."

Balde also said: "We have a great team to do great things. There are still many months left. We are doing very well in the Champions League, we have competed against big teams. We have to think that we can win it.

"Our idea is to compete for all the titles. We are not focusing on one tournament or another. We have won one and we are going for all of them."