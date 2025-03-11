Barcelona’s Yamal sets Champions League record against Benfica

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Yamal sets Champions League record
Yamal sets Champions League record Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstoc / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has etched his name into Champions League history with a stunning display against Benfica.

The teenager set up Raphinha for the opening goal just 11 minutes into the Round of 16 second-leg clash at Camp Nou.

In the 27th minute, he restored Barcelona's lead with their second goal after Nicolas Otamendi had equalized for the Portuguese giants.

With that, Yamal set an enviable record as the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score and assist in a single match at just 17 years and 241 days.

Following Barcelona’s victory over Benfica, they have secured a spot in the competition’s quarter-finals, where they will face the winner between Lille and Borussia Dortmund.

