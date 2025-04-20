Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Carlo Ancelotti set to leave Real Madrid
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Barcelona hit hard by Lewandowski injury blow

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona hit hard by Lewandowski injury blow
Barcelona hit hard by Lewandowski injury blowLaLiga
Barcelona have suffered a heavy blow surrounding centre-forward Robert Lewandowski

The Pole was forced off during Saturday's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barca have announced Lewandowski sustained an injury to his left hamstring during the victory on Saturday.

Barça hasn't provided details on the exact length of his absence, but it's understood that Lewandowski could be out for up to three weeks, meaning he could miss the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

A possible appearance in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan (April 30 and May 6) is also in doubt.

Lewandowski has scored 40 goals in 48 competitive matches this season.

Mentions
Champions LeagueLewandowski RobertBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Barcelona president Laporta: The Treble...?
Guirassy eclipses Salah & Mane's Champions League record