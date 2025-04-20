Barcelona hit hard by Lewandowski injury blow

Barcelona have suffered a heavy blow surrounding centre-forward Robert Lewandowski

The Pole was forced off during Saturday's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo.

Barca have announced Lewandowski sustained an injury to his left hamstring during the victory on Saturday.

Barça hasn't provided details on the exact length of his absence, but it's understood that Lewandowski could be out for up to three weeks, meaning he could miss the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

A possible appearance in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan (April 30 and May 6) is also in doubt.

Lewandowski has scored 40 goals in 48 competitive matches this season.