Guirassy eclipses Salah & Mane's Champions League record

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their second goal against Barca with Ramy Bensebaini

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy (29) set three records with his hat-trick in Tuesday’s 3-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

The Guinea international delivered an impressive performance at Signal Iduna Park, but it wasn’t enough to help the Bundesliga side secure a spot in the semi-finals.

By netting thrice against the Spanish giants, Guirassy became the first African player to score at least 12 goals in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

He surpassed the previous record jointly held by Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane, who each scored 10 goals during the 2017/18 Champions League campaign with Liverpool.

Additionally, his man-of-the-match display against Hansi Flick’s side made him just the fourth Dortmund player to register a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski was the first to achieve this feat in April 2013 against Real Madrid, followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Benfica in March 2017, and most recently, Germany international Karim Adeyemi against Celtic in October 2024.

More significantly, he became the ninth African player to score twice (or more) in a single match in Europe’s premier club competition, joining an elite group that includes Yakubu Ayegbeni (Nigeria), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Didier Drogba (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Yacine Brahimi (Algeria), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Sadio Mane (Senegal), and Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire).

Despite the disappointment, the former Stuttgart player found positives to take away and lessons to build on.

"I'm proud because we played a great game, and I think the fans were very satisfied. They saw good football," Guirassy told Prime after the match.

"The 4-0 scoreline in Barcelona was slightly too much to come back from. It's a shame that we were too far behind in the match of the year. That will serve us as a lesson for future matches.

"But we fought until the end. Barcelona have a brilliant team, we're also a brilliant team. It's lovely to be the top goalscorer in the Champions League. There are very good players.

"Being first means that I'm a good striker. But I can't do it alone, without the team. It's a shame that the competition ends today."

Borussia Dortmund will now shift their focus to the Bundesliga as they aim to qualify for Europe next season. They will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.