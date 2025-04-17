Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona president Laporta: The Treble...?LaLiga
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen to keep everyone grounded after reaching the Champions League semifinals.

With Barca leading the LaLiga table and into the final of the Copa del Rey, the Treble is on for the Blaugrana this season.

But Laporta said: "Treble? The only thing I can say is that we are working very well and we are very satisfied with the dedication of the players, the talent, the masterful way in which Hansi Flick is leading our team.

"And the truth is that it is a pleasure to watch Barça."

Laporta also addressed claims that Barca are currently in a form slump.

He also said: "The team is strong. Every detail must be checked, I am still very satisfied with this season. One of the important points that we have improved is in the physical aspect. Which is not the only one because everything that Barça is doing is good, we are playing very well, we are playing in a way that is liked.

"This team is following the essence of Barcelona."

