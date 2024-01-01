Barcelona coach Flick admits turning to kids for Monaco clash (full Q&A presser)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they will lean on youth in their Champions League opener against AS Monaco.

Flick concedes he has had to dip into the Barca Atletic squad to boost numbers due to their injury crisis. The German spoke to the press on Wednesday evening.

His mark on Barça:

"I think our idea is to play well. And we've done well and we see the intensity, how they press. I saw, when I arrived, that the team has very good quality. And when the internationals arrived the quality improved. It was incredible. You can see it every day. We want to give them ideas and philosophy, but the game has to be seen in every training session and on the field and it is being seen in the results. They are playing well and the last results have been very stable. This is the key to success, I could say."

Dani Olmo injury:

"It's always difficult to find a replacement for a player. Dani has his quality with the ball, in front of goal, in recovering the ball... we have to accept the injury. I hope we can continue playing at the same level without him."

Guille and Toni:

"They started out under my command when they were 15, now they are 16 and they are improving. It is impressive how La Masia makes the players develop and improve. When we need a home-grown player, we know they have the quality and they are at the right level. I have no doubt that they will play very well."

14 players called up from La Masia:

"La Masia is the identity of Barcelona and they can be proud of the work. You can see how many La Masia players are in the team. With Guille and Toni we have two 16-year-old players. They are ready to take a step forward and improve. Football is not always fair, we will have to see what happens tomorrow."

Champions League test:

"I think that in the last game we played we showed how seriously we work. We are very focused on the games. In the game against Girona I think it was a high quality game and we played very well. They suffered and we managed to score. Tomorrow we have a very strong, very good opponent. We have a new situation, the new Champions League, and we are starting the best competition in the world. We are all ready and on the right track."

Recovering players:

"In these last two weeks we have been going little by little with the players. Step by step they have been improving. Ansu has been able to train well and we are happy because it gives us new opportunities and options. Gavi is also training but not at 100%, as is De Jong. In these two situations you have to be careful and see how he develops. Fermín is a shame because I feel a bit responsible. Nobody wanted to leave him for the under-21s and I spoke to him, so I feel a bit guilty because now we need him. Yesterday when I saw him at the doctor's, I felt sorry for him. You have to look after the players."

Ansu Fati's position

"I couldn't tell you how many minutes he'll play, but he's ready to play. I already know his favourite position, but I won't say it here. I'll leave you in suspense. You'll see. When he's on the pitch he really enjoys himself, he's scored a lot of goals in training and we need players like that."

Joan Gamper defeat to Monaco:

"You can't compare the Gamper with tomorrow's game. We're already more involved in the competition. The players know what they have to do."

Objective: win the Champions League?

"I think so. A club like Barça wants to win titles and the Champions League is the best competition in the world. We all play at a high level and we have to be ready to play against the best. If you are not 100 per cent, you have no place in this competition."

Earning respect in Europe:

"I don't care about the past. We have to focus on the present. We have had a perfect run in La Liga and we are proud. We need to be focused. It is necessary. We can be proud of what we have shown in the games, but that is part of the past. Now it's Monaco, the Champions League... and we have the quality."

Monaco and Adi Hütter:

"I know their coach very well, they do a great job. In the last game we could see their strengths. The defence works very well. We need confidence and concentration to be able to cover any space and create chances. It's not easy."