Barcelona chief Krkic: We have to be happy with Champions League draw

Barcelona chief Bojan Krkic says they can be happy with their Champions League draw.

Krkic insists they will face the competition with renewed confidence under coach Hansi Flick.

"For our part, we have to be happy," the former striker said.

"As a club we always aim for the maximum, the highest, because we are a very good team, growing. The objective is to find a balanced block between youngsters and veterans to reach the important moments of the season with options to compete. I don't think that competing is only the objective for the Champions League , it is the objective of the entire season.

"We want to be a competitive team, capable of exciting people to have real options to compete against anyone."

Barça will host Bayern, Atalanta, Young Boys and Brest at home. They will also visit Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Red Star and Monaco.

The Barça executive believes their rivals will be worried about facing Flick 's men: "We want to give the fans back hope and show that Barcelona are a great rival. We believe that the teams that face us will not be happy."