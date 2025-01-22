Baba added to senior Real Madrid training squad ahead of RB Salzburg clash

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Babacar Diocou has been added to senior Real Madrid training this week.

'Baba', a 19 year-old winger currently playing for Real Madrid C, has been training with the senior squad ahead of tonight's Champions League tie with RB Salzburg.

Baba has been with Real Madrid since 2017, when he was rated among the best 12 year-old prospects in Europe.

The winger was born and raised in Senegal before his family moved to Madrid in 2015.

Baba has been part of Spain's U17 squad in the past.

 

