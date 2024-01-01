Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez proud proving matchwinner against RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Gimenez struck on 90 minutes for the 2-1 win.

He later said: "We started with a defensive lapse. We always talk about counterattacks, how to hold off the opponent, we knew that they were an opponent who could retreat to the back and counterattack. That was how the counterattack ended and resulted in a goal.

"Conceding a goal makes things much more difficult, but the team never stopped fighting, dreaming and believing, and the goal came at the end, which is a credit to the work they did throughout the match.

"We are fine, happy, enjoying ourselves. In the end, it is everyone's job. I am grateful to my teammates for the confidence they always give me, to the coaching staff who always trust me and to these wonderful people (the fans) who always support me."