Gimenez excited about potential of this season's Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is excited about the potential of this season's squad.

Gimenez was speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig.

Understanding with your new teammates?

"Robin (Le Normand) is a very important player, he comes from competing in a team where he was doing very well. Just by looking at each other we understand each other very well. If we all have a clear idea of ​​what to do we can achieve something great."

Calendar and strike option?

"We are football players, we are not the ones who control the calendar, we are told when to play, we put on our socks and shoes and we go in. We are not the ones who make the decision, whoever makes it will do so taking into account this that is talked about a lot."

Hierarchy within the team?

"When you go out on the pitch you try to do your job in the best way possible, but last year we also played and they scored against us. The team is more committed when it comes to defending, you can see that solidity and if you see the forwards running it is much easier. It is the line we have to follow because we have the quality to score goals."

Reinforcements and enthusiasm from the fans to win the Champions League?

"We have a great squad, there are a lot of players, now what we have to do is to make a good team, and to do that we need everyone, the same commitment and responsibility. From there, as the boss says, game by game and when the season ends we will draw the line and know how far we can go."

Motivation for the Champions League?

"Playing in the Champions League is very difficult and we have to give it the value it deserves because of how difficult it is to qualify. From there, it answers itself. Competing in this competition is something that almost all players dream of. We have the opportunity and from there we have to get excited to give joy to our fans, who are the ones who take all the heat."

Matches against German teams?

"It just so happens that we had a bad time against the Germans, but a new competition is starting, with other players and with the desire to win and achieve what we all want."