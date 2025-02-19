Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atalanta coach Gasperini fumes over Lookman penalty: The worst!
Atalanta coach Gasperini fumes over Lookman penalty: The worst!
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was upset with Ademola Lookman after he failed with his penalty in their Champions League defeat at home to Club Brugge.

Brugge won the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff 3-1 in Bergamo on Tuesday night. The Belgians progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Lookman had a chance from the spot at 3-1 down, but saw his penalty saved.

Gasperini fumed afterwards: “Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen.

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

