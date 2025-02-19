Atalanta defender Djimisti insists no excuses for Club Brugge defeat

Atalanta defender Berad Djimisti sought no excuses after their Champions League elimination by Club Brugge.

Brugge won the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff 3-1 in Bergamo on Tuesday night. The Belgians progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is difficult to find the words right now. We congratulate Brugge, they had three goals with three counter-attacks, they knew what they were doing and made our game more complicated,” Djimsiti told Sky Italia.

“I still saw spirit from the team, we never gave up and despite this defeat, we have to get our heads up and focus on the next Serie A match."

He added, “We had a lot of injuries, but Brugge are a good team, they play well and if anything they caused us more problems in the first leg, but were deadly on the counter-attack. It was unlucky, but we too must look at what we can do better, because in a game like this we cannot go 3-0 down at half-time.

“Now we have to recharge our batteries, take it one game at a time and learn from our mistakes.”