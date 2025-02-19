Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Obi Mikel slams Sancho: He deceived Chelsea fans
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits fans crucial against Feyenoord; explains transfer plans
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag

Atalanta defender Djimisti insists no excuses for Club Brugge defeat

Paul Vegas
Atalanta defender Djimisti insists no excuses for Club Brugge defeat
Atalanta defender Djimisti insists no excuses for Club Brugge defeatTribalfootball
Atalanta defender Berad Djimisti sought no excuses after their Champions League elimination by Club Brugge.

Brugge won the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff 3-1 in Bergamo on Tuesday night. The Belgians progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It is difficult to find the words right now. We congratulate Brugge, they had three goals with three counter-attacks, they knew what they were doing and made our game more complicated,” Djimsiti told Sky Italia.

“I still saw spirit from the team, we never gave up and despite this defeat, we have to get our heads up and focus on the next Serie A match."

He added, “We had a lot of injuries, but Brugge are a good team, they play well and if anything they caused us more problems in the first leg, but were deadly on the counter-attack. It was unlucky, but we too must look at what we can do better, because in a game like this we cannot go 3-0 down at half-time.

“Now we have to recharge our batteries, take it one game at a time and learn from our mistakes.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie ADjimsiti BeratClub BruggeAtalanta
Related Articles
Club Brugge stun Atalanta to advance into Champions League's next stage
Atalanta coach Gasperini: We must go up 2-steps to defeat Club Brugge
Benitez urges Juventus, Atalanta and AC Milan to be positive about Champions League playoff chances