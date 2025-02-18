Atalanta coach Gasperini: We must go up 2-steps to defeat Club Brugge

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says they cannot dwell on the manner of their defeat at Club Brugge last week.

Ahead of Tuesday's second-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff, Gasperini insists Brugge's controversial penalty winner must not weigh on their minds as they seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

“(Ademola) Lookman and (Sead) Kolasinac have recovered, they are called up,” Gasperini said.

“In principle, Kolasinac will start, and Lookman might come in during the second half.

“We will probably lose (Isak) Hien. Today we did a final training session, and he felt some fatigue in his adductor. We will have more details tomorrow.

“The team played a bit halfway in the first leg, which caused us a few more problems. We need to play a better game; in the second half, we had chances to take the lead. Overall, we need to play a game that is two steps better.”

Gasperini also said, “Everything is important, it has an impact and can be decisive in many aspects, but we need to play an excellent match.

“Against City, I saw a very versatile team, they have young players who turn the play around. To get through this round, we need to play a good match in every aspect. They made a great impression on me.

“It’s a game that will last 90 minutes, we will need to adapt and create opportunities. We are playing against a team that requires maximum concentration. It has to be seen over 90 minutes, and if necessary, over 120 minutes.

“We’ve already said everything about the penalty in the first leg, the result is what it is, and we have to try to win the game. What happened in the first leg, in terms of the result, has been well documented. We won’t focus on that aspect.”