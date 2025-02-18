Club Brugge stun Atalanta to advance into Champions League's next stage

Club Brugge emphatically ended their seven-game winless away run against Italian opposition (D2, L5), beating Atalanta 3-1 in Bergamo and 5-2 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last 16.

After a controversial penalty helped the Belgians win the first leg late on, it was clear that Atalanta were up for it here, with Sead Kolasinac heading over from Juan Cuadrado’s corner inside two minutes.

Moments later, however, they were stung in stunning fashion. Ardon Jashari started the move, dispossessing Ederson and producing an impudent backheel, before visiting captain Hans Vanaken’s sweeping pass upfield found Ferran Jutgla, who in turn astutely fed Chemsdine Talbi, with the 19-year-old hammering a superb shot into Marco Carnesecchi’s far corner.

Leading by two goals on aggregate, Club Brugge began to look pretty settled, and after surviving two scares when Mateo Retegui’s finish was ruled out for offside and Éderson’s attempted dink was thwarted by Simon Mignolet, the Belgians doubled their tally on the night.

After a mazy run by Yashari, his square pass to Christos Tzolis should have been powered home, but although his shot was straight at Carnesecchi, Talbi arrived to gleefully smash in the rebound and claim his brace.

Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic and Cuadrado all went close in first-half stoppage time, but once again, Atalanta were subsequently dissected on the counter-attack to ultimately put the tie to bed, as Vanaken set Tzolis away, with the Greece international picking out Jutgla, who controlled the ball adeptly before thumping it in on the half-volley from more than 20 yards.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s decision to bring on Ademola Lookman - back from injury - at half-time immediately paid off as Atalanta’s talisman diverted Zappacosta’s cross home. The deficit on the night then quickly looked like it would be halved when, after a VAR review, Tzolis was adjudged to have hauled Cuadrado to ground.

Lookman however saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Mignolet, who soon denied Retegui as Club Brugge did well to limit Atalanta’s opportunities.

La Dea’s frustration was compounded late on as skipper Rafael Toloi was sent off for knocking over Maxim De Cuyper after the left-back prevented a quick throw-in, allowing the visitors to comfortably see out the contest for a memorable victory.

Atalanta’s wait for consecutive UCL home wins therefore goes on, while Club Brugge are in dreamland ahead of a potential tie against either Lille or Aston Villa next month.