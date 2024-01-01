Matthaus: Kompany's Bayern Munich BETTER than Guardiola's

Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus admits he's been won over by Vincent Kompany.

Ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Aston Villa, Matthaus admitted his admiration for this season's Bayern team.

"This Bayern is the strongest I have seen so far. In my opinion even better than under Pep Guardiola , because they also play forward. Not just sideways and backward passes, but they try to play forward," he told Sky 90.

"Of course it has more often been against weaker opponents like Zagreb and Kiel - but yesterday (against Leverkusen), this dominance, this cohesion, this compactness.

"Both centre-backs were rightly criticized in the last seven-eight months, Kompany has brought them back on track. It's nice to see Bayern again."