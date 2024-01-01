Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Matthaus: Kompany's Bayern Munich BETTER than Guardiola's

Matthaus: Kompany's Bayern Munich BETTER than Guardiola's
Matthaus: Kompany's Bayern Munich BETTER than Guardiola'sAction Plus
Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus admits he's been won over by Vincent Kompany.

Ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Aston Villa, Matthaus admitted his admiration for this season's Bayern team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"This Bayern is the strongest I have seen so far. In my opinion even better than under Pep Guardiola , because they also play forward. Not just sideways and backward passes, but they try to play forward," he told Sky 90.

"Of course it has more often been against weaker opponents like Zagreb and Kiel - but yesterday (against Leverkusen), this dominance, this cohesion, this compactness.

"Both centre-backs were rightly criticized in the last seven-eight months, Kompany has brought them back on track. It's nice to see Bayern again."

Mentions
Champions LeagueMatthaus LotharGuardiola PepKompany VincentBayern MunichAston VillaPremier LeagueBundesliga
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola says De Bruyne may be back in a matter of weeks
Father of Villa winger Rogers expresses pride after Champions League debut
Villa captain McGinn praises Onana after excellent start to the season