Aston Villa get huge boost ahead of Brugge Champions League clash

Aston Villa have received a major boost ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Premier League side will welcome back Marco Asensio, Amadou Onana, and Emiliano Martinez, who missed Saturday's league win over Brentford.

"(Asensio and Martinez) are both in the squad, Onana as well is coming back," manager Unai Emery told a press conference.

Unfortunately, the club will still be without Ross Barkley, Donyell Malen, and Andres Garcia for the clash against the Belgian giants.

Aston Villa won the first leg 3-1 and will be aiming for their first European Cup quarter-final appearance in over 40 years, while remaining cautious with their two-goal advantage.

"The match can change so quickly... The respect (we have) of them is massive," Emery continued.

"(We need) to follow the same game plan. We are ready to compete, (also) in case there is extra time and penalties."