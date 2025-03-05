Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid

Villa boss Emery highlights Mings intervention after win at Club Brugge

Paul Vegas
Villa boss Emery highlights Mings intervention after win at Club Brugge
Villa boss Emery highlights Mings intervention after win at Club BruggeAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with Tyrone Mings' performance in victory at Champions League opponents Club Brugge.

Villa won the first-leg of their round 16 tie 3-1 in Belgium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At 1-1, Mings made a goalline clearance with the game in the balance and Emery said afterwards: “Tyrone saved us with one very good action. The first experience he had here was not good - but today, he reacted fantastically.

“He was focused, serious - saving one action that was a goal. Of course, I know the difficulties in football and how we have these experiences. 

"And we have corrected something from the last match we played here.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueMings TyroneAston VillaClub Brugge
Related Articles
Aston Villa overrun Club Brugge in come-from-behind triumph
Unai Emery remains level-headed despite Aston Villa win
McGinn on Villa's new signings: They come with a huge reputation, there are no big egos