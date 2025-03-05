Villa boss Emery highlights Mings intervention after win at Club Brugge

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with Tyrone Mings' performance in victory at Champions League opponents Club Brugge.

Villa won the first-leg of their round 16 tie 3-1 in Belgium.

At 1-1, Mings made a goalline clearance with the game in the balance and Emery said afterwards: “Tyrone saved us with one very good action. The first experience he had here was not good - but today, he reacted fantastically.

“He was focused, serious - saving one action that was a goal. Of course, I know the difficulties in football and how we have these experiences.

"And we have corrected something from the last match we played here.”