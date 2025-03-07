Villa's Emery praises Brentford: Frank is always tactically improving and getting better

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brentford this weekend.

After an impressive win against Club Brugge in the Champions League, Emery’s side travel to Brentford looking to replicate their 3-1 victory last time out. The Villa boss first spoke on the difficulties between managing playing in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“It’s our challenge. Our challenge is to compete in different competitions, competing like we need.

“Every match we are facing, our challenge at the beginning is to try to compete, and to try to get our performances collectively and individually.”

He was next questioned on if he thinks Brentford away is a difficult fixture, especially against Brentford boss Thomas Frank who is so tactically astute.

“Of course, very difficult. It’s a very tough match for different reasons.

“Of course, because they are performing very well, because they are competing fantastic always with Thomas (Frank) achieving success the years he is a manager at Brentford.

“Every year, something different, even tactically, improving, getting better. I respect them a lot. I respect the manager, I respect the club, I respect the players.

“They have very good players with very good numbers. The strikers, the wingers, the midfielders, they have very good numbers, scoring goals, assists, the players they have.

“And of course tomorrow, we will play performing very good in case we want to win, and we want to compete getting points there.”

Emery continued to speak on Frank and had nothing but praise for the Danish head coach who has transformed his Brentford side over the past few campaigns.

“A new stadium, the new technologies they are using as well in their scouting. The coach is always tactically improving and getting better.

“It’s not the same Brentford I knew when I was here five years ago in the Premier League. The Brentford is now with the same coach playing completely different, and always updating the tactical ideas in his team.

“One thing they are not forgetting in their way, is to compete. They can play better, worse, they can play brilliant or less brilliant, but always they are competing.

“Now, their process and their progress and improving is because they are being brilliant more than less, and through it getting their objective.

“Some different players as well, performing very well, improving, like players giving them another level in the Premier League. Of course, everything they are doing has been fantastic.”

Finally, he opened up on dealing with fatigue which is always tough, especially this season with Villa still competing in three competitions.

“Recover, good food, good sleep, try to get again energy and prepare each match with the players they are available, or maybe sometimes even fresh legs we need.

“But it’s our challenge to compete and to our competition, get our objective. The Premier League is the most important for us, always, the first day I was sending the same message, and until the last day in the Premier League, the message is the same.

“Through the Premier League, at the beginning, is our objective to get our target in the season.”