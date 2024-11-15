Asprilla says Duran should control his "tantrums" at Villa and "should be calmer"

Colombian legend Faustino Asprilla has a message for striker Jhon Duran.

The Aston Villa forward has enjoyed a great start to the season, primarily as an impact substitute.

However, Asprilla does not want to see Duran get carried away after scoring a few goals in the Premier League.

He stated of Duran throwing a tantrum after being substituted in a Champions League game against Bologna: “It’s normal for anyone who plays football to get angry when they are substituted, but what’s not normal is the tantrum he is throwing.

“He should be calmer. He scores the goal and then all of a sudden he has this reaction. It’s a very bad thing for the team, for his teammates. He has to understand that there are many more players with the desire to play and who couldn’t do it.

“The coach has to talk to him, say that it can’t happen again, that this doesn’t happen again, neither there at the club nor in the national team.

“In Europe it’s the coaches who are in charge of transfers, they are the people who have the decision to choose whether you go or not. If they see him having these tantrums, he’s going to have a lot of difficulty if they want him later on.”