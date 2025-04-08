Real Madrid matches 16-year-old abysmal Champion League feat

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Real Madrid matches 16-year-old feat
Real Madrid matches 16-year-old feat
Reigning European champions have matched their 16-year-old abysmal Champions League record following Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

A brace from Declan Rice and a third strike from Mikel Merino secured a 3-0 victory over the Spanish top-flight giants at the Emirates.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have now failed to score in consecutive Champions League games for the first time since February-March 2009 in the last-16 tie against Liverpool under manager Juande Ramos.

Notwithstanding the setback, Real Madrid will be aiming to overturn the deficit when they welcome the Gunners to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the second leg.

