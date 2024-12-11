Arteta opens door to Tierney Arsenal recall

Tribal Football
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits there is an opportunity for Kieran Tierney to come back into the team.

The Gunners are set to take on Monaco in the Champions League group stages.

As he deals with an injury crisis that has seen more than five key players miss training this week, Arteta will shuffle his pack.

He spoke about Tierney in his pre-game press conference and stated: “Yeah, he is ready and he’s training really well.

“He’s going to have an opportunity for sure with the way the team is looking at the moment. 

“It’s for that reason and because he’s earned it as well with the way he’s behaved and the way he’s been with us because he’s willing to do it and when that happens you have to give opportunities to those kind of players.”

 

