Arsenal manager Arteta: Prem demands good preparation for Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about what he learned from the Champions League last season.

The Gunners are set to take on Monaco in the group stages, as they seek automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Asked about their experiences last term, when they lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Arteta told reporters:

“Yeah, we have to do a lot of the things that we do in the Premier League.

“The tendency always is to look at the Champions League like something else, so how big is the Premier League and how big is the Champions League? It’s not the Premier League is this size and the Champions League is this size, we’ve faced incredible difficult opposition every week and that’s the good thing.

“We’re coming up now against a very good team in Monaco, they’re doing incredibly well and they are so used to it because we play every three days against this kind of opposition, so yeah, it’s learning about certain things and scenarios because the Champions League in different in certain ways, but there are similarities in the way that we have to compete day in, day out in the league.”

