Arsenal qualify for quarter-finals despite draw against PSV

PSV Eindhoven came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Arsenal on the night, although the Gunners comfortably reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final with a 9-3 win on aggregate.

Arsenal may have already been out of sight after the first leg, but their heavily rotated side looked keen to impress on the UCL stage.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was one of the incoming players, and he collected Raheem Sterling’s pass before unleashing a superb strike to open the evening’s scoring against his former club just six minutes into his fifth start across all competitions this season.

Jakub Kiwior had a let-off as Johan Bakayoko fired off-target after the defender had played a loose pass, but Ivan Perišić made no mistake hitting the target, as he masterfully picked out the top corner moments later to equalise.

Couhaib Driouech’s curling attempt then forced a fingertip save from David Raya before the Gunners regained control.

Myles Lewis-Skelly then came agonisingly close to restoring the hosts’ lead on the night when his shot was diverted onto the post by Walter Benítez. Arsenal’s second eventually came in the 37th minute, thanks to brilliant work from Sterling, whose cross was clinically headed home by Declan Rice.

Shortly after Driouech had been denied by a superb block from Gabriel Magalhães, Benítez rushed out to stop Sterling scoring a goal of his own.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

After a White effort was routinely saved, Raya sprung across his line to touch Isaac Babadi’s shot wide, and Joey Veerman then guided his attempt marginally over the crossbar.

Riccardo Calafiori came off the bench and linked up brilliantly with Kieran Tierney and Lewis-Skelly before seeing his shot saved, but Driouech marked his first UCL start by dinking the ball over Raya to level the scores on the night.

The visitors kept pushing with Arsenal’s intensity dropping as Babadi saw one shot blocked by Calafiori and another saved by Raya.

Sterling was then stopped by Benítez again following nice link-up with Martin Ødegaard as Arsenal were denied a sixth consecutive UCL win, although that will have little consequence as they look forward to a quarter-final against Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid.

PSV can also take some pride from their response to the humiliation inflicted at the Philips Stadion, especially as they have also beaten Heerenveen since then.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Arsenal)

