Arsenal hero Keown slams Inter Milan winner

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal legend Martin Keown was left fuming with the handball rule during punditry duties.

Keown was speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages.

The Gunners lost to a controversial Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty shortly before half-time.

He said on TNT Sports: "Is the arm in an unnatural position? and it isn't. I mean I don't know who determines that, VAR is never going to intervene, and then we have this debate again. 

“I think it is ruining our game - it certainly ruined Arsenal's half-time team talk. I think they're hard done by there."

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand added: "It is unfortunate that the rules are different in different competitions. I think that is the confusing thing, not only for players but for fans and pundits."

