Arsenal confirm the signing of Christian Norgaard: I didn't think would be possible!

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard has signed a two-year deal with the option of the third and is the club's third signing of the summer after Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga. The midfielder made 196 appearances for Brentford and helped the club secure promotion in 2021 and will now help lead the Gunners in their title charge next season.

Speaking to the club website, he says the move is a dream come true and he cannot wait to feature for the side in the Champions League.

“You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I've given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career,” Christian expressed in his first interview.

“I've just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there's always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It's a childhood dream and something I didn't think would be possible. So it's something I'm really, really happy about.”

Manager Mikel Arteta also spoke on the deal for the Danish international who should bring a plethora of experience to midfielder, something that would have been missing with the departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”