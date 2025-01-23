Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal manager Arteta reveals words with Cannavaro after victory over Dinamo Zagreb
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his thoughts on Dinamo Zagreb this week.

The Gunners beat the minnows 3-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

After the game, Arteta was asked if Zagreb played the way he had anticipated.

He stated: “Until yesterday we didn't really know. We prepared the game, especially with two different formations, because of what the managers have done in the past. 

“But it's true that they were more focused on 4-3-3 when we watched certain games lately. But they were friendlies so we expected them to come here and more inclined they were going to have to go with a back five. Then they tried to generate some issues as well for us, because they moved quite a lot of the structure, they did some clever things, and yeah, that’s where we won the game.”

On speaking with Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, the Dinamo coach, he added: “I just said hello to him, and wished him the best. He's someone that I admire a lot as a player, not only in his career, but the presence that he has and the way he behaves, and you can see that in the touchline as well. I like what he did, he did some very clever things to cause us problems so, I wish him all the best.”

