Arsenal defender Timber happy scoring in PSV thrashing: Not my favourite place!

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was delighted to be on the scoresheet in their Champions League thumping of PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners won the first-leg of their round 16 encounter 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Timber opened the scoring and the former Ajax defender said afterwards: "That felt really nice.

“Obviously it’s not my favourite place so it’s nice to come back to Holland and score against PSV. An amazing cross from Declan (Rice) and all the other goals were nice to see so I hope we made the fans happy today.

"Everyone was really creative today, really energetic from us, already I felt that even before the game. Going into the game I felt that the chances were going to be there and we took them as a team and we did amazing.

"Yes, I think we showed a lot of different qualities here. We have before this match but you just have to be clinical when you come in the box, stay strong defensively and we did that today.

"We just have to take this confidence to the next game, not just the Champions League but on Sunday, a beautiful game again to take the confidence with us. We’ve shown what we’re capable of again and the most important thing is to feel that within ourselves."