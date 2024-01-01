Arsenal defender Gabriel happy seeing off Shakhtar: A difficult game

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was happy with their clean sheet for victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Gunners won their Champions League tie 1-0, as Gabriel Martinelli's first-half strike hit the post and rebounded into the Shakhtar net via their goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a difficult game,” Gabriel said afterwards, "we take the three points. We are happy to play at home in front of our fans. To be able to give this for them is good for us and the club.

“We worked very hard, but of course it’s good to keep a clean sheet and take all three points. We are so happy.”

He added: “Everyone organises!

“Everyone needs to talk to adapt – we did very well and kept a clean sheet.”