Atalanta coach Gasperini praises Retegui after Arsenal penalty failure

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Arsenal.

A failure from the penalty spot from Mateo Retegui was the big regret from the game for Gasperini.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The performance, absolutely, it's a good point. It's normal, there's the regret of the missed penalty, going ahead at that moment would have been a reward for the whole team.

"It was a very useful match for us, we played against a great team, we come out of this match with a performance from the attackers in the defensive phase that had never been there before, this helped the collective performance of the whole defence.

"We played a great match, it was a great night for the crowd, the stadium is really beautiful, we met a great team like Arsenal, it was definitely a great night."

On David Raya's save, he continued: "The penalty save was good, but the recovery on the second header was fantastic.

"He (Retegui) played his best game since he's been here, he deserved the goal.

"For now we are happy with what we have, then Retegui already plays with continuity, Bellanova either comes in or plays, then we will try to bring Brescianini and the others forward. The impact has been very positive, they arrived here with great enthusiasm, they all seem to me to be guys who need to grow."