Arsenal boss Arteta admits major injury absences ahead of Monaco clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may be without several of his key players tonight.

The Gunners are preparing for a key Champions League clash against Monaco.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Premier League giants need to win if they are to push up into the automatic spots for the round of 16.

Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori did not train on Monday or Tuesday.

“It is what it is,” Arteta said.

“At the end if we have to accept the challenge, it’s opportunities for other players to do that. In the ideal scenario, we have to be in charge to make those decisions. It’s forcing us to make it for the wrong reasons, but as well, we need to accept the reality and move forwards.

“I’m really happy with the way that we are playing, and the good thing is that it’s not conditioning the team in such a way that we have to become a different team. So, I’m very pleased with that, the way the team is adapting, the way players are making the effort to play in different positions and hopefully the ideal situation will come up very soon and we can do what we want.

“I was hoping to improve it and it did improve, but then very quickly after the first game we started to have issues and more issues than we expected, but honestly the good news is that the team still reacts and plays in the way that we want and becomes so dominant, and we want to do that regardless of who plays and I think that belief is within the team and it’s really positive.

"We have a lot of joint injuries that are very difficult to predict. We have some through tackles for example that again are quite difficult to predict. The other one probably is overload - the amount of minutes to play. The knock-on effect of not having one or two players available means it puts more strain and minutes on somebody else. That’s not a good change because the consequences and load of all the players starts to be too high, much higher than what you want to do, but it is where we are.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play