Arsenal and Man United set their sights on Sporting CP star Diomande in January move

Arsenal and Man United set their sights on Sporting CP star Diomande

Manchester United may be in prime position in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The center half is one of the most sought after young talents in the world at present.

Per football.london, both Arsenal and United are keen to sign him in the summer.

However, the source states that United are very much in the ascendancy in this respect.

Having hired Ruben Amorim, who was previously Diomande’s manager at Sporting CP, gives them a big edge.

Diomande may also base his decision on whether the club he signs for is in the Champions League next season or not.

