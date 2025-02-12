Ancelotti praises Real Madrid attitude for victory at Man City: But tie not over

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti highlighted his players' commitment after their dramatic 3-2 Champions League win at Manchester City.

Coming from 2-1 down, Real won the first-leg of their round 16 playoff 3-2.

Ancelotti later declared the fight-back was all about the commitment and attitude of his players.

Victory:

“We weren't going to decide the tie here. We've got a slight advantage, it was a good performance and we're happy with the result. We created a lot of chances and they caused us problems from an attacking perspective. We have to prepare well for the return leg, but this game will give us confidence and strength for what lies ahead.

“It was a complete performance by the team from an attacking point of view, and we showed that with the right levels of commitment, we can do anything. They all showed great showed great commitment today and the quality of this team is never in doubt - this is the way forward."

Praise for the team's efforts:

“I said it a long while ago, but this is the way forward. This is where the season really starts and despite all the difficulties, we put in a good display and got a great result. The back four had never played together, not even in training. They were absolutely fantastic. Tchouameni has come in for a lot of criticism but he was incredible. Asencio's maturity continues to surprise people and Valverde and Mendy were fantastic. We've been able to bring something really positive out of an emergency situation.

“You have to be strong defensively here because if you're not they can score a bag of goals. I always tell the Spanish journalists that defending is about the attitude of the whole team. Today, we defended well as a unit. The team delivered a well-rehearsed defensive display. This was the first leg and it was very different to last year's game because we had more control and more of a threat going forward."

Is the result deceptive?

"The result could be misleading as we don't have to come from behind in the return, but we have to approach the second leg in exactly the same way as we did today, with the same commitment and quality.

“We need Rüdiger and Alaba for the return leg and I think they'll be available. It was a pretty surprising game and I didn't think the team would be so capable of showing that level of sacrifice at this stage."

Vini Jr. and the banner at the Etihad Stadium:

“If he saw it, it served as a source of motivation for him. He was really threatening all night, all of the guys up top were. He created all kinds of problems out wide."

The game plan:

“We looked to press high when Ederson had the ball, and to drop to a mid-block when he didn't, with the forwards coming inside and our midfielders not looking to push. With the ball, we wanted to create width, make the most of our quality, use the ball well and not get frustrated with long balls. In the end it all worked out."

Eduardo Camavinga:

“He played well but he can improve and he will do. He needs to understand his position on the pitch better with the ball, and make better decisions at times. He and Ceballos were fantastic and did a really good job."