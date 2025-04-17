Vazquez offers no excuses after Real Madrid UCL exit

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez offered no excuses after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal.

The Gunners won 2-1 in Madrid on Wednesday night to reach the Champions League semifinals 5-1 on aggregate.

Vazquez said afterwards: “It's a difficult moment, we tried. It was a difficult match. We didn't have as many chances as we would've liked. There were moments when we didn't lose our heads, but there were a lot of interruptions. There were moments when perhaps the balance could have gone our way and it didn't. Ultimately, we couldn't get done what we wanted to do.”

“We lacked a bit more clarity on the ball. We also lacked patience at certain times to move the ball from side to side to be able to penetrate a very well-organised defence.

"They came to defend and play their role. In the first half, they hardly did anything and in the second half, with the team on top of their game, they came away with the victory. The team tried their best overall.”

He added: “When we win, we're all responsible, and when we lose, we're all responsible too. That's part of football. The Madridistas know we always give it our all and sometimes it goes right and sometimes it goes wrong. We always give our best. The atmosphere they (the fans) created in the stadium was amazing. We'll come back stronger, Real Madrid always comes back. Thank you for everything.”