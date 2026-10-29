Alonso says "trust" is needed over Estevao's lack of game time as fans call out for him

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken openly about Estevao's lack of game time this season.

Liverpool knocked out Chelsea on penalties to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night as the Blues suffer back-to-back defeats following the 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

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Alonso, who won the Champions League in 2005 as a player with the Reds, made four changes for Chelsea, but none included Estevao, who remained on the bench despite his team's attacking struggles.

Fans were calling the name of the Brazilian winger, desperately trying to introduce him into the game as his pace and dribbling can inspire any attack.

However, he sat out the clash, and Alonso was asked about his lack of game time in West London, despite Chelsea struggling up top.

"I understand his situation and that he could be happier for sure. Every player wants to play, wants to be part of the team. We have had some intense games, and there will be moments for everything. I'm sure that Este will have his moment. It's my responsibility, and we need to deal with that."

When quizzed about the travelling supporters calling for the winger, he said: "The fans were saying a lot of things. We have started with Pedro (Neto), with Danny (Welbeck) and with Morgan (Rogers) up front. The game had very intense moments. We knew that it was going to be physical.

"And after we had to deal with Moi, he had little problems. Malo, as well, he had cramps. So we were a little bit forced with substitutions. And now we know that the season is going to be long. And there will be moments for everyone."

"Yes, we know that the Premier League and the game in England is really intense. You need to be up for it. Este has played, for sure, it's his second season. But he had the injury and he's in that process. Trust me, I'm sure the season is going to be long and Este is going to play his role."

Estevao has 172 minutes and just two starts for Chelsea, who will see the return of Cole Palmer this weekend against Manchester United, which only pushes him out of the side even further.