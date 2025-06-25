Arsenal make €11m bid for Brentford captain Norgaard as negotiations begin

Arsenal have made a bid worth €11million (£9.3m) for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as negotiations between the sides begin.

Jorginho has already confirmed his exit from the Emirates Stadium whilst Thomas Partey is also set to leave at the expiry of his contract as talks stall between him and the club. This leaves manager Mikel Arteta without an experienced midfielder who can glue his team together which explains the Spaniard’s move for the Brentford captain this summer.

The story had been reported in the past week but it was The Athletic journalist David Ornstein who confirmed the deal was ongoing on Wednesday morning.

“Arsenal exploring deal to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford. #AFC proposal for 31yo midfielder ~€11m & awaiting #BrentfordFC reply. Denmark international contracted until June 2027 but keen - among options amid potential Partey exit.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wasn’t far behind Ornstein as he also confirmed the deal that has many Arsenal fans scratching their heads, despite Norgaard bringing in a lot of experience to the North London side.

“Arsenal submitted proposal worth €11m package for Christian Nørgaard, as @MadsWehlast reports.

“ Negotiations ongoing as Brentford want more and talks continue.

“Nørgaard wants to join Arsenal.”

Earlier this month, Frank moved across London to join Tottenham Hotspur as head coach which led reports to believe that the Denmark international would join him at Spurs. However, the 31 year old look set to join Arteta who will also announce the signing of Marin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the coming week as the Gunners redesign their midfield.