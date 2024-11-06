Boban: An amazing AC Milan; Fonseca did everything right

Tribal Football
AC Milan legend Zvonimir Boban heaped praise on their performance after victory at Real Madrid.

Milan were superb for Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League win in Madrid.

Boban told Sky Sports: "An almost perfect match, the team was compact, orderly but also dangerous. Precise in their passes... Unexpected, especially after what we saw in Monza. A great and beautiful surprise".

Boban then continued and concluded: "Fonseca didn't get anything right in Monza, tonight everything was like in the derby.

"Let's hope that the team can always be like today, an amazing Milan".

