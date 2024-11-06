Tribal Football
AC Milan pair Reijnders, Musah proud of victory at Real Madrid

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders says they deserved their victory at Champions League opponents Real Madrid.

Reijnders scored as the Rossonero outclassed Real 3-1 on the night.

He said at  the final whistle: "I've worked hard and the results are showing.

"It's a victory that gives us confidence, but we also have an important match on Saturday. We also have to win in the league."

Teammate Yunus Musah, outstanding in a defensive role, also said: "We deserved this evening. Winning here is something great, there are few teams that have done it and we did it.

"It was a very demanding match. I wanted to push myself more forward, but I was worried about the defensive phase. We wanted this victory.

"Winning in Madrid gives us confidence. We did very well, it gives us confidence for the future."

