Fonseca proud as AC Milan shock Real Madrid: This is what I want

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was full of pride after their stunning Champions League win at Real Madrid.

Milan shocked the holders 3-1 at the Bernabeu in perhaps their best perfomance under the Portuguese.

Fonseca admits he was delighted with the way the players performed on the night.

Is this your Milan?

"I have to be honest: these games are totally different from the ones we have in Serie A. It's the Milan that I want, but we can't always be the same team in Serie A. Only those who are in Italy understand this: here there is no man-to-man team across the entire pitch and for this reason I have to be careful when making these comparisons. In Europe we can be this type of team, but often in Italy there is no possibility of playing this type of game."

Why did you choose Musah?

"We tried to stop Vinicius who is very strong in one-on-one situations."

Well done Morata...

"It's not about the goal: but how he works for the team, how he creates doubts in the opposing teams, that is important."

When did this idea come to you?

"In Monza I didn't play Royal, Musah, Tomori, Leao, because I had already studied Real Madrid and I had this match in mind."

Did you like the midfield?

"Fofana, Reijnders and Pulisic and Morata were decisive in how they controlled the game with and without the ball. I like the courage the midfielders showed."

Best performances against Inter and Real Madrid: is it a good thing to start as underdogs?

"No, it's the characteristics of the matches. We are growing in many things. This match was more open, in which we could have played differently. There are many matches in Italy against teams that close up well. It's not the same playing against Monza or Cagliari, who mark man to man all over the pitch, or against teams that play like Real Madrid. It's more difficult for us to play against Italian teams."